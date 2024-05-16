Indiana judge opens door for new eatery, finding `tacos and burritos are Mexican-style sandwiches’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge has cleared the way for the opening of a new restaurant after finding that “tacos and burritos are Mexican-style sandwiches.” Martin Quintana says he is relieved the legal fight is over and he plans to open his second The Famous Taco location in Fort Wayne in months. But the initial written commitment for the development allowed only made-to-order sandwich shops without a drive-thru, outdoor seating or alcoholic beverages. He sued the Fort Wayne Plan Commission in 2022 after it denied his proposed amendment that would specifically allow his restaurant to offer made-to-order tacos, burritos and other Mexican-style fare. Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay ruled Monday that the original commitment allows restaurants like Quintana’s.

