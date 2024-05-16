Former Kenosha teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to 8th grade student appears in court

By Michele Fiore

Click here for updates on this story

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A former Kenosha teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages and pictures to an 8th grade student is a free man tonight. Christian Enwright posted a $5,000 cash bond after his initial court hearing on Wednesday, May 15.

Parents in the Kenosha Unified School District who pressed the school board, police and the district attorney’s office not to turn a blind eye, left court a bit disappointed saying a $5,000 cash bond wasn’t enough.

Christian Enwright walked out of jail around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday after posting bond, not answering out questions. The 7th grade teacher was fired last week by KUSD. Criminal charges were filed Friday and five days later, he spent three hours in jail.

“This is catastrophic for the family it’s catastrophic for their child,” said Michael Karp, attorney who represents the victim’s family.

The criminal complaint includes screenshots of what Enwright allegedly sent the girl on Snapchat…him pointing out her eyes, legs and her shorts, sending kissy and fire emojis, sometimes shirtless, lying in bed, and calling her cute.

“I think that the criminal complaint is completely lacking in establishing that at the time that these alleged messages were sent that they tended to cause or provoke a disturbance,” said Jason Luczak, defense attorney.

The defense claimed disorderly conduct charges don’t fit the case and asked for all charges to be dropped. The judge disagreed, and the case is now moving forward.

“The defendant’s actions at the time were disturbing and they are now. It is up for a jury to decide whether the defendant sending these messages are disorderly,” said Alexandra Kathleen Smathers, prosecutor.

Parents in the KUSD district and an attorney representing the girl’s family were present at Wednesday’s hearing, saying they’re pressing forward to ensure no other child has to go through this.

“This is not going to go away quickly and it’s something that’s going to sit with her for the rest of her life accountability is very important in a case like this,” said Michael Karp, attorney representing the victim’s family.

“I’m happy to see it finally moving in the right direction because we’ve been at this for weeks,” said Brittany Lawton, KUSD parent.

“I’m proud of the group of people that have jumped in, and I hope that her family does know that they have a whole community behind them,” said Josie Benson, KUSD parent.

And the girl’s family, through their attorney, just announced plans to file a civil complaint in the next week against Christian Enwright and the KUSD School Board.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.