Avid hiker known as ‘Crazy Bob’ breaks record on Manitou Incline – for going down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This week, an avid hiker broke a record on the Manitou Incline, not for going up, but for going down. To be clear he doesn't recommend people to try this.

Bob Stuka has been climbing the Manitou Incline almost every day for the past eight years. There's been times when he does it three times a day. This week he broke a new record.

"People told me I can break that record but I really don't think and I really don't prepare for the record," said Stuka.

Bob ran down the 2,744 steps of the Incline in 7 minutes and 15 seconds, that's 6.36 stairs per second.

Stuka, also known as Crazy Bob, said for him, it was a normal workout day but he felt different that morning.

"I feel something different like other days you know. My body is completely relaxed, you know. I'm really happy you know? And I'm enjoying the running and after I finish, I said damn, you know," said Stuka. "The last couple weeks I train, you know the technique you know, it's from Ethiopian runners, you know it's called perfect step every each is a perfect step."

For safety reasons, the city recommends hikers take the Barr Trail down when they're finished with the Incline. Stuka agrees and said it's safer for people who don't have experience doing the incline.

"This is the extremely dangerous thing, I don't lie you know. It is dangerous, you know because one mistake of course a very terrible accident," said Stuka.