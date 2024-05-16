ACM Awards 2024: See the full list of winners
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
(CNN) — The 2024 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards got underway on Thursday with country music superstar and actress Reba McEntire as the ceremony’s host.
Luke Combs leads the nominees with eight nods, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six nods each.
First-time nominees include Jelly Roll, who has four nominations including entertainer of the year. Legendary musician Tracy Chapman is also a first-time nominee, earning recognition for writing “Fast Car,” which Combs covered.
Jason Aldean will honor the late country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith with a special performance of Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Noah Kahan and Gwen Stefani, among others, are set to perform. Lainey Wilson kicked things off with a performance to open the show.
Known as “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” the event is taking place live from Ford Center in Frisco, Texas and is streaming live on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.
See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney *WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith *WINNER
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold *WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Gettin’ Old” – Luke Combs
“Higher” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER
“Leather” – Cody Johnson
“One Thing At A Time” – Morgan Wallen
“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” – Kelsea Ballerini
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs *WINNER
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis *WINNER
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) *WINNER
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum *WINNER
“Human” – Cody Johnson
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon *WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
