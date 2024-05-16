ACM Awards 2024: See the full list of winners

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 2024 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards got underway on Thursday with country music superstar and actress Reba McEntire as the ceremony’s host.

Luke Combs leads the nominees with eight nods, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six nods each.

First-time nominees include Jelly Roll, who has four nominations including entertainer of the year. Legendary musician Tracy Chapman is also a first-time nominee, earning recognition for writing “Fast Car,” which Combs covered.

Jason Aldean will honor the late country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith with a special performance of Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Noah Kahan and Gwen Stefani, among others, are set to perform. Lainey Wilson kicked things off with a performance to open the show.

Known as “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” the event is taking place live from Ford Center in Frisco, Texas and is streaming live on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney *WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith *WINNER

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold *WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Gettin’ Old” – Luke Combs

“Higher” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

“Leather” – Cody Johnson

“One Thing At A Time” – Morgan Wallen

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” – Kelsea Ballerini

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs *WINNER

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis *WINNER

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) *WINNER

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum *WINNER

“Human” – Cody Johnson

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon *WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

