Peak Alerts now available in multiple languages in El Paso and Teller County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority is excited to announce that Peak Alerts are available in more than 130 different languages.

Through this collaboration, all Peak Alerts will integrate with the ReachWell app, allowing users to access critical alerts in their preferred language.

The ReachWell app makes emergency alerts available in more than 130 languages, ensuring that emergency information reaches diverse communities effectively.

The ReachWell app offers a user-friendly experience. It does not require a user to create an account or provide personal information to receive emergency alerts. Available for download on the App Store and Google Play, the ReachWell app equips users with essential information during emergencies.

To receive Peak Alerts via the ReachWell app, users can follow these three simple steps:

Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or click here and accept push notifications Select Preferred Language Add Peak Alerts

While the ReachWell app enhances accessibility to emergency alerts, the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority wants to stress the importance of maintaining multiple communication channels during crises. Residents are encouraged to register for Peak Alerts at PeakAlerts.org to receive alerts via text message, phone call, and email, in addition to using the ReachWell app.