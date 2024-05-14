Nicolas Cage to portray a live-action version of Spider-man in new series ‘Noir’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Nicolas Cage is taking on a decidedly darker version of Spider-Man in a new series.

The Oscar-winner is set to star in “Noir,” a series adaptation of the “Spider-Man Noir” comic books from Marvel, Prime Video and MGM+ announced on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, “Noir” is set in 1930s New York and follows a down-on-his-luck private investigator “who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Spider-Man Noir, first appearing in 2009 in the comics, is one of the many alternate versions of Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

Also referred to as Noir for short, the character appeared in the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and was voiced by Cage.

This will be the second Marvel superhero that the illustrious Cage has played in a live-action cinematic setting. The first was Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider in the 2007 film “Ghost Rider,” which was followed by a sequel in 2011 titled “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.”

“Noir” will be Cage’s first series regular role on TV.

In December, the “Leaving Las Vegas” star said in an interview with Uproxx that he was “very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television.”

“I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they’re given to express themselves,” he said.

“I might have something to learn in television,” he added.

Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement on Tuesday that she was “thrilled” to have Cage attached to star in the new show. “No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character,” she said.

