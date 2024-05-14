Kyle Richards’ rat encounter will leave you laughing

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Kyle Richards just wanted to sit in her car in peace and scroll through her phone. Apparently, so did a rat.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member shared a video in which she was seated in her car, when a rat jump scared her and parked itself right next to her side-view mirror.

“Oh my God,” Richards says multiple times in the video, along with a generous amount of cursing.

“Please help me. What is happening?” she said with her voice shaking. “I’ve got to get out of my car!”

At one point, she knocks on the window, asking a passerby, “I need someone to help me here.”

“I need that man to help me, but he didn’t hear me knock,” she said.

Richards posted the entire – hysterical – video on Instagram, explaining that she could not start the car because the mirror would automatically move and potentially crush the rat.

“This happened to me today. I stopped for coffee & was sitting in my car looking at emails,” Richards wrote on Monday. “Now, before you judge my reaction (yes, a disclaimer is coming) know that at first my passenger side window was DOWN and I was afraid to put my car in reverse because my rear view mirrors would move potentially creating a worse scenario. And I was too afraid to put my legs down where the gas pedal is in case there was a point of entry down there. I also couldn’t feel my legs.”

Commenters flooded her feed with ideas, suggesting she take the cuter-than-your-average rat home.

“He would not leave!” Richards commented about the Southern California rodent. “Maybe five minutes after I stop the video he dropped down and I did not know where to! So I zoomed out and had to pull over and park for 20 minutes until I could feel my legs again.”

