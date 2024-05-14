‘Jeopardy!’ is coming to Amazon Prime with a different version

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — “Jeopardy!,” the 60-year-old game show, is entering its streaming era.

Amazon’s Prime Video has ordered a spin-off of the classic, called “Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” which marks the first-time “Jeopardy!” has created a version exclusively for a major streaming service.

It’s a “brand-new twist” on the show, Amazon announced in a press release Tuesday, explaining that its version of “Jeopardy!” will be played by teams of three while maintaining its “answer-and-question” format. The categories will draw from pop culture, including music, sports, Broadway — and even just Zendaya.

A host wasn’t revealed, with Amazon saying it will be “announced at a later date.” The spin-off will also be produced by Michael Davies, who also produces the linear TV show.

A premiere date wasn’t announced, but episodes will stream exclusively on Prime Video, which has about more than 200 million global subscribers.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy!” isn’t the first spin-off of the quiz show to go streaming: A short-lived “Sports Jeopardy!” was released about a decade ago for Sony’s streaming service Crackle. The show has since been taken down.

Amazon is increasingly spending more money on content for its streaming platforms, which also includes Freevee. Last year, the company shelled out nearly $19 billion on video and music costs, an increase of 14% compared to 2022.

To help offset that, ads were introduced this year to all Prime Video viewers. Customers have to opt-in to pay $2.99 a month more for an ad-free version.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.