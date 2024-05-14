Florence first responder, single dad, recovering after being shot in road rage incident

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A first responder is in the critical care unit at a Colorado Springs hospital. He's recovering from a road rage incident after police say a man shot him in his driveway in Cañon City.

His coworkers at the Florence Fire Protection District are in shock after what happened to a beloved member of their team. Eric Minton was shot while off-duty after an alleged road rage incident spiraled out of control.

According to the Cañon City police, the incident happened on Main Street in Cañon City on Saturday evening. When police responded to Eric's home, they found him shot in the chest.

Eric was rushed to Penrose Hospital where he was placed in the critical care unit.

Eric is a single dad to two boys. Those boys were there, attempting to save his life when it all went down, according to his coworkers. His 12-year-old son put pressure on the bullet hole until the cops and everybody were able to arrive to help him.

Troy Richardson turned himself in for the shooting. He's charged with attempted 2nd degree murder among other charges.

Eric is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.

His coworkers have started a GoFundMe to help cover his medical bills. It can be found here.