Colorado rental assistance program opens applications

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Help is available for Coloradans who've fallen behind on rent thanks to a grant looking to help renters statewide.

The grant will go towards people who've fallen behind on rent or are at risk of being evicted.

Pre-applications started on May 15 at 10 a.m. People who are already facing eviction and have a court date set for eviction proceedings will be the highest priority.

Applicants will have to meet a series of qualifications. Once you have applied, you can also contact the CARE Center at 720-356-0174 or 888-480-0066 for more information about immediate support that is now available. This process will begin on the 15th day of each month after this as long as funds are available.

Pre-applications are entered into a random selection system. An email will be sent to those who are selected to complete a full application that must be filled out in one week.

If you are interested in filling out a pre-application form, click here.