Unrepentant Jan. 6 rioter Derrick Evans goes up against GOP Rep. Carol Miller in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Rep. Carol Miller is seeking to secure the Republican nomination for West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District against one of her most vocal opponents. The popular incumbent is up against Derrick Evans in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Evans was a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Miller won 66% of the vote in a five-candidate primary in 2022 en route to winning her third term in Congress. Evans has portrayed himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution after he served three months in prison following the Jan. 6 riot. He has escalated verbal attacks on Miller.

