Fort Carson soldier dies in training accident

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson announced Monday that an Army soldier assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 71st EOD Group has died as a result of a training accident at the Joint Readiness Training Center.

According to Fort Carson, 23-year-old 1st Lt. Zachary Galli was an explosive ordinance disposal officer. He was from Williamsburg, Virginia, and had served in the military for one year and nine months. During his service, Galli received the following awards: Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, and Basic EOD Badge.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of 1st Lt. Zachary Galli,” said Col. Brennan Fitzgerald, commander 71st EOD. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the Galli family, the 749th EOD Co., and the greater EOD community.”

Fort Carson said the accident is under investigation.