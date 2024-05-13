Skip to Content
News

Fort Carson soldier dies in training accident

1st Lt. Zachary Galli
Fort Carson
1st Lt. Zachary Galli
By
today at 3:51 PM
Published 3:47 PM

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson announced Monday that an Army soldier assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 71st EOD Group has died as a result of a training accident at the Joint Readiness Training Center.

According to Fort Carson, 23-year-old 1st Lt. Zachary Galli was an explosive ordinance disposal officer. He was from Williamsburg, Virginia, and had served in the military for one year and nine months. During his service, Galli received the following awards: Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, and Basic EOD Badge.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of 1st Lt. Zachary Galli,” said Col. Brennan Fitzgerald, commander 71st EOD. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the Galli family, the 749th EOD Co., and the greater EOD community.”

Fort Carson said the accident is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content