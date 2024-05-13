Biden blocks Chinese-backed crypto mining firm from land ownership near Wyoming military base

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has issued an order blocking a Chinese-backed cryptocurrency mining firm from owning land near a Wyoming nuclear missile base. The order forces the divestment of property operated as a crypto mining facility near the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base. It also forces the removal of certain equipment owned by MineOne Partners Ltd., a firm that is partly owned by the Chinese state. The move was made in coordination with the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

