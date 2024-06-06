Tracking storms this weekend

THURSDAY: Temperatures cool a few degrees with a high of 86 in Colorado Springs and 91 in Pueblo. We'll have clear skies through the morning with a few clouds and isolated showers starting around 5:00 p.m. Temperatures stay mild through the evening with high 50s and low 60s expected overnight along and east of I-125.

FRIDAY: It'll be the hottest day so far this year in most areas with widespread 90s. 92 will be your high in Colorado Springs, and 99 in Pueblo! We'll even see some triple digits across the plains. We do have some active weather moving in for the afternoon and evening. You can expect widespread rain and some isolated thunderstorms. Precipitation chances begin around 2:00 p.m. and continue until around 10:00 p.m.

WEEKEND: We're tracking a major cooldown and heightened precipitation chances through the weekend. By Sunday, we'll be back to the mid-70s in Colorado Springs. We're monitoring widespread chances for severe weather including hail and high winds, mostly in the afternoon and evening hours.