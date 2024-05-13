Anthony Anderson, James Van Der Beek, Taye Diggs and more will strip in a ‘Real Full Monty’ charity special

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Some familiar faces are ready to reveal a lot more of themselves.

Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, NFL All-Pro Chris Jones and James Van Der Beek are among the men set to go “The Real Full Monty” with striptease performances in an upcoming TV special.

“The Real Full Monty” is inspired by the 1997 movie “The Full Monty,” about a group of regular guys who form a male striptease act.

The two-hour special is aimed at raising awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research and will air this fall on Fox.

“Don’t die of embarrassment. Get checked! That’s the message behind The Real Full Monty special,” Anderson said in a press announcement. “I am honored to lead the charge of rallying these fearless men to bare it all, in order to provoke, inspire and in this case, beg you to get screened for cancer. That’s our goal … so what are you waiting for?”

Anderson also serves as an executive producer on the special.

Fox announced the event with its upcoming 2024-2025 programming slate, describing it as “a daring group of male celebrities” stripping down for cancer research.

“Anderson will lead Diggs, Jones, Posey, Tonioli and Van Der Beek as they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big striptease dance, choreographed by Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore, where they will bare all in front of a live audience,” the network billed the special. “Leading up to the final disrobing, the men will push their limits of comfortability, modesty and brotherhood with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and strengthen their bond as a group. Along the way, each of the celebrities will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives.”

