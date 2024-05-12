US aims to stay ahead of China in using AI to fly fighter jets, navigate without GPS and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — When two U.S. fighter jets recently faced off in a dogfight in California, only one was piloted by a human. The other was flown by AI, in a display of how far the U.S. military has come in its use of artificial intelligence. But it’s only a hint of the technology on the horizon. Among the new projects is one that could help the military keep operating and navigate by magnetic fields if a GPS satellite is attacked. But there are significant concerns, especially when it comes to whether AI-enabled weapons will be able to select and strike targets on their own.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.