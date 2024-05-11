On the eve of Mother’s Day, memorial held for Suzanne Morphew in Salida

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, people gathered near Salida, Colorado to remember Suzanne Morphew. The Chaffee County mom went missing on Mother's day in 2020.

The women who organized Saturday's event crossed state lines to meet and remember her, though only some know her.

"We want justice for her this time because she deserves it," Tisha Leewaye, an event organizer said.

She and three other women have never forgotten her life, picking up on the details of the case as it began to catch national media attention in 2020.

"Suzanne deserves to have people on her side and people that are representing her and to get her some justice," Leewaye said.

As the investigation ensued, authorities alleged Barry Morphew, her husband, had killed her. Before he could be tried for murder, his charges were dismissed after the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office claimed they were close to finding Suzanne Morphew's body, and without it, they couldn't proceed to trial.

Three of the women present at today's gathering say they sat in every hearing, Leewaye being one of them.

Suzanne's body was found in September of last year, and toxicology reports showed some drugs in animal tranquilizer darts were in her bloodstream. The new findings make this memorial more emotional than before.

"This one's probably a lot more emotional than the other ones because we really want justice for her this time," Leewaye said.