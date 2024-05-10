Rope team rappels down into a rock quarry to rescue a mutt named Rippy

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — It was the barking that saved Rippy, a mutt that fell deep into a working rock quarry. Rescue workers rappelled off a cliff at the Specialty Minerals quarry in Connecticut to rescue the 30-pound terrier mix. Rippy’s owner reported him missing in North Canaan on May 4. Days later, an animal shelter got a report of barking coming from the pit. A drone search yielded nothing. Then when quarry workers took a lunch break the next day, barking could be heard again. Quarry managers said firefighters were needed, and their rope team came to the rescue.

