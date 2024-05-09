NBA suspends Bucks’ Patrick Beverley for four games after he threw basketball at fans

By Jacob Lev and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The National Basketball Association has suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games without pay after throwing a basketball twice at spectators and an “inappropriate” interaction with a reporter after a playoff game last week, the league announced Thursday.

Beverley called his actions “inexcusable” after an incident in the final minutes of a playoff game last week. He was seen on video throwing a ball into the stands, appearing to hit a fan in the head after the first throw. After the player requested the ball back, another fan proceeded to softly pass the ball to the Bucks guard before he immediately threw it back into the stands.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) told CNN in a statement on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into an incident involving an “NBA player and citizen” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 2, the night of the Bucks’ season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The police statement said “officers completed an initial case report” at the time of the incident and have forwarded it to IMPD detectives, who “are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously.”

The incident occurred with just over two minutes left in Game 6 of the series. Beverley, 35, was on the bench at the time.

The police statement added that detectives are working with the arena to “review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved.”

The release added: “Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.”

After the game, Beverley refused to speak with an ESPN producer because he said she didn’t subscribe to his podcast. When a different reporter proceeded to ask Beverley a question, he asked the producer to move the microphone out of his face before asking her to leave his circle.

CNN has reached out to the NBA and Bucks for comment but did not immediately hear back. It appears the suspension will take place at the beginning of next season.

Beverley spoke about the incident on Wednesday on his podcast, “The Pat Bev Podcast.” He said he was called a word he hasn’t “been before” but added it was an “unfortunate situation that never should have happened.”

“I’ve been called a lot of stuff in this league,” Beverley added. “I haven’t been called that one … Still inexcusable. It doesn’t matter what was said. I have to be better and I will be better.”

It is unclear what the spectator allegedly said to Beverley.

Beverley added that he did not want to take away from the Indiana fans, who he said were “great” but that some took it “a little bit too far.”

One day after the loss, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers called Beverley’s actions “not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way.”

Rivers added: “We’re better than that. Pat (Beverley) feels awful about that. He also understands emotionally – this is an emotional game and things happen – unfortunately, you’re judged immediately and he let the emotions get the better of him.”

The Bucks went on to lose 120-98, eliminating them from the NBA Playoffs.

Beverley, who just finished his 12th year in the league, was traded to the Bucks from the Philadelphia 76ers in February, and averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.