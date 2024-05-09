Skip to Content
Manitou Springs rolls to playoff win

Published 11:00 PM

The Manitou Springs Mustangs shutout Englewood, 3-0, in the first round of the 3A state soccer tournament.

With the win, Manitou improves to 12-2-1 this season.

