‘Cheers!’ Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson are going back to the bar for a podcast

(CNN) — The bar is about to open again.

A new podcast, titled “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes),” is coming to SiriusXM, 30 years after Danson and Harrelson marked the end of their pub-set hit sitcom, “Cheers.”

“Each week on ‘Where Everybody Knows Your Name,’ Ted and (when he can find him) Woody will sit down with a special guest to dig beyond the career highlights and into the stuff of life that makes us who we are,” a press announcement for the project states. “While listeners can expect some fond reminiscences of their time on Cheers, the show will mostly serve as a freewheeling exchange of laughter and wisdom as the charismatic duo reconnect both with each other and with the talented friends they’ve made throughout their incredible careers.”

Guests expected to appear on the podcast include Eric Andre, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Conan O’Brien, Nick Offerman, Martin Short, Mary Steenburgen and more.

“Though I’ve always dreaded small talk at a cocktail party, I’ve found that it is a genuine privilege to sit down with someone for a deep, uninterrupted conversation. With this podcast, we’ll do just that,” Danson said. “And that I get to do it with Woody, my dear friend of many decades, is the cherry on top of the sundae.”

Harrelson called the podcast “an excuse to hang out with Ted.”

“Sure we’ll talk with interesting guests, and sure we’ll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time,” Harrelson joked. “I’m glad listeners will be able to join us for that.”

Produced by SiriusXM’s Team Coco, new episodes of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)” will be available every Wednesday beginning June 12.

