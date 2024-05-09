After KRDO13 report Pueblo District 60 changed what Marines can wear at graduation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- On Thursday, Pueblo District 60 decided all three Marines who attended school at Centennial High School will be honored for their service at the commencement ceremony in their full uniform. This means they do not have to wear their cap and gown for a portion of the ceremony. But after that, the cap and gown will have to go back on.

It is a change from Tuesday when a district official said the Marines needed to wear their cap and gown for the entire ceremony because of a long-standing district policy.

The three marines said it was disrespectful and they would not participate in their graduation. The father of one of those marines said he appreciates the effort to compromise, but he's still unsure if his son will go to graduation.

"My son is a grown man. He's an adult, and he has his convictions and I back him to the hilt and that's what a good parent should do," said Tom Pencis, parent of one of the Marines.

District 60 would not tell us why they changed their policy, but a spokesperson emailed KRDO13 a statement.

"The District held a very productive meeting with the three Marine scholars earlier today. These students will be honored during the portion of the graduation ceremony dedicated to military service. The students will participate in full uniform for this segment of the commencement exercise and, in addition, will receive their High School Diploma in full academic regalia. It is important that our scholars are valued, recognized, and honored for both their military service and academic achievement."

Pueblo District 60

KRDO13 reached out to the US Marines for their stance on this situation, but we have not heard back. However, information on the official Marines website indicates Marines must be given authorization to wear the uniform at events and it cannot be worn to further political or personal interests. For more on the Marines regulations, click here.