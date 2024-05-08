Simulated plane crash at Pueblo Memorial Airport for mass casualty incident exercise

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Emergency officials are wrapping up a mass casualty exercise in Pueblo. It’s all to prepare first-responders for a real-life emergency.

To make sure the county is on the same page with how they respond, Pueblo County Fire Chiefs assembled a simulated plane crash for crews to take part in.

Flight for Life, along with more than 150 people from a dozen agencies in Pueblo County, took part in the exercise scenario.

Mock accident victims with realistic looking injuries from make-up and molds played a big part in the training.

Responders dressed in full protective equipment as they worked to give each patient individual care, assess them on scene, and transport them accordingly.

Emergency equipment and several vehicles also rushed in to stand by.

"Getting everyone together is to make sure that we're using the same verbiage, that we're on the same radio channels, and that our equipment matches up with the things that we need throughout the county. Our county task force and our county team does a really good job of getting together and working together." Tim Trujillo, Pueblo Fire Department PIO said.

The purpose is to test pueblo counties mass casualty incident plan that was created in 2019.

The exercise gives crews a chance to demonstrate those plans for the event of a real-life emergency and make adjustments to them if needed.

First-responders said the high wind today did cause a few challenges throughout the drill, like setting up inflatable hazardous materials tents.

However, it actually helps them to know how to work around unforeseen obstacles.