Franklin High School students call on local government for ceasefire resolution

By Web staff

FRANKLIN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Students from Franklin High School are asking their local government for a ceasefire resolution.

More than a dozen students, as well as community members, took to the podium, asking Franklin Common Council members to add the ceasefire resolution to the upcoming May 21 agenda.

“We feel that innocent people dying should be wrong, it should be spoken out against, especially when a lot of our taxes and our country’s supporting this. So we believe that we can make a difference and put a stop to that,” said Omar Abu Arqoub, Franklin High School student.

The students say they’re inspired by other cities in the U.S. who have passed similar measures.

