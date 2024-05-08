Dozens of George Washington University protesters arrested, including for assault on police

By Gabe Cohen and Aileen Graef, Avery Lotz and Alexandra Ross, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, arrested dozens of people, including for assault on police, after a skirmish between officers and a group that law enforcement had cleared from an encampment on campus Wednesday, a police source told CNN.

The action took place hours before Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and George Washington University President Ellen Granberg were set to testify before Congress on the response to the encampment.

The source said that MPD has been planning to clear the protesters at this time since Monday and the choice to clear the protest encampment today had nothing to do with the congressional hearing. But when pressed on the timing ahead of the hearing, the source conceded the timing was noteworthy.

Police arrested between 30 and 40 protesters, the source said. In addition to assault, some were charged for unlawful entry, according to MPD spokesperson Tom Lynch, who said the police department “will continue to be supportive of universities or other private entities who need assistance.”

Lynch said the police department made the decision to disperse the protestors due to “a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest.” Lynch said police used pepper spray near the university – but not on campus – in relation to clearing the protesters.

“The Department has worked to pursue non-arrest methods to deescalate tensions during this time and ensure the safety of the GW students and campus,” Lynch said. “Based on incidents and information, there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest. Therefore, this morning, working closely with the GW administration and police, MPD moved to disperse the demonstrators from the GW campus and surrounding streets.”

