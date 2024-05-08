Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to attempted murder; sentenced to 10 years for road rage shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges in connection to a road rage shooting that occurred on July 4, 2023.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to the area of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road on the afternoon of July 4, 2023, for a road rage incident. The victim reported that a man in another vehicle had fired two shots from a handgun at her car and left the scene.

CSPD said neither the reporting victim nor who child who was also in the car were injured. They did confirm that her vehicle had been struck twice by bullets and the motive appeared to be only traffic-related.

Using a photo the victim had taken of the shooter's license plate, CSPD said they located the man's address and set up surveillance on his home. He was later arrested without incident when he tried to leave.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the suspect, later identified as Bryan Petersen, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges and has been sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections and 36 months of parole.