UWM protesters expand size of encampment as pro-Palestinian demonstration enters 2nd week

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The pro-Palestinian protest on the UW-Milwaukee campus entered its second week Monday, May 6, as dozens of students and community members expanded the encampment.

Earlier Monday afternoon, four student protesters met with three UWM administrators to discuss their demands, but no agreement was reached to end the protest.

The most significant movement came just after 5 p.m. Monday evening when there was a mad dash to the lawn east of Mitchell Hall.

Within minutes, more than 20 tents had been thrown up, and a new barricade was being screwed and nailed together around the new section of the encampment.

Right now: 15 to 20 new tents are going up on the east side of Mitchell Hall at UW Milwaukee. This is a significant expansion of the encampment that has been in place for a week on the south lawn. pic.twitter.com/2sLK0tAIFz

Kayla Patterson is a member of the Students for a Democratic Society – Milwaukee. She said, “This came about really just in a matter of hours.”

Dozens of protesters raced around the corner of Mitchell Hall to expand the encampment that has only grown over the first eight days of the protest.

Ameen Atta, a member of the UWM Muslim Student Association, told us, “There are just too many students that are supporting us at this point that we need more space.”

But the expansion of the encampment was not just in response to growing needs. The protesters said it was also intended to send a message.

Atta said, “There’s an element of this movement shows our strength. This expansion does show our strength and our unity.”

It’s difficult to know exactly how many people are taking part in the protests because people freely come and go, and the numbers fluctuate.

But the protesters say support has grown, especially from the community, as evidenced by donations of both food and building materials.

Patterson said, “The community is here. That’s who is in these camps. It’s students and community people.”

UWM police officers have been monitoring the encampment since it was established a week ago. And though UWM has repeatedly called it unlawful, neither police nor the university have taken action to disband it.

Still, protesters built another physical barricade around the new section.

Also Monday, the two sides met in the afternoon.

Protesters said the university reached out Saturday wanting to meet.

Three administrators walked through the encampment Monday afternoon, then met inside with four student representatives for about an hour and a half.

Atta said, “We agreed that the encampment must end.”

But the protesters again said there’s only way that will happen.

Sania Syed, another protester, said, “We have everything we need to stay right here as long as it takes. We are far from discouraged and we will not stop until all of our demands are met.”

In a statement Monday, a university spokesperson wrote: “Earlier today, UWM administrators met with student protest organizers for nearly two hours to discuss paths to a peaceful resolution to the encampment and hope to continue further discussions.”

Protesters like Audari Tamayo say it’s a sign their tactics are working. “The fact that we got this meeting, it shows that direct action gets things done.”

The student protesters say another meeting with administrators is scheduled to take place within 48 hours.

