Tom Selleck also is hoping CBS brings back ‘Blue Bloods’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Tom Selleck is advocating for the show he’s been a part of for 14 years.

The actor portrays patriarch Frank Reagan on the CBS police drama “Blue Bloods.” In a recent interview with CBS News, Selleck was asked about whether the show was truly canceled.

“Well, that’s a good question,” Selleck responded. “I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses.”

“We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night,” Selleck added. “All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

He is not alone. A vibrant online campaign has been commenced to try and save the series about a family of New York City police officers.

Selleck sounds far from ready to retire to his California ranch, which he said he needs to keep working to afford.

“You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place,” he said.

Selleck, 79, was asked if finances were really an issue.

“If I stopped working, yeah,” he said. “Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!”

CNN has reached out to CBS for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.