The North Korean official whose propaganda helped build the Kim dynasty dies at 94

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says Kim Ki Nam, the propaganda chief who helped build personality cults around the country’s three dynastic leaders, has died at 94. State media said leader Kim Jong Un visited the body of Kim Ki Nam at a funeral hall in Pyongyang early Wednesday and expressed condolences to family members. Kim Ki Nam had leadership roles in the ruling party’s propaganda departments starting in the 1980s. He was also one of the officials who joined Kim Jong Un in accompanying the hearse of former leader Kim Jong Il in 2011. The report said Kim Jong Un will lead the state funeral committee for Kim Ki Nam, who will be buried on Thursday.

