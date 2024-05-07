Rainfall allows Spain’s Catalonia to ease water restrictions for 1st time during drought

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s Catalonia region say they will ease restrictions on water use for a wide area including Barcelona after recent rainfall palliated a prolonged drought. Catalonia declared a drought emergency in February when its reservoirs fell under 16% capacity. But steady rain in recent weeks has boosted reserves to nearly 25%. Spain’s reservoirs overall are at 66% full. The loosened restrictions announced Tuesday mean that some 6 million people will now see individual use limits increased from 53 to 61 gallons per day. Famers will only have to reduce their average uses by 40%, instead of 80%, while industrial users will only have to save 15% compared to 25%.

