Powerful winds knock over RVs at Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Wind gusts across the Pikes Peak Region reached 90 miles per hour in some areas on Monday.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park on Colorado Springs' southwest side was not immune to the whipping winds and some campsites were damaged and RVs tipped over.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), five RVs that were camped in the park tipped over and many trees were damaged. The RVs left one person injured and caused water and electrical issues at several campsites.

Park staff is working to restore power and electricity at the affected sites but all other areas of the park are operating as usual Tuesday. Guests at the park should use caution and watch for trees on trails.