Skip to Content
News

Powerful winds knock over RVs at Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs

CPW
By
today at 5:29 PM
Published 5:39 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Wind gusts across the Pikes Peak Region reached 90 miles per hour in some areas on Monday.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park on Colorado Springs' southwest side was not immune to the whipping winds and some campsites were damaged and RVs tipped over.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), five RVs that were camped in the park tipped over and many trees were damaged. The RVs left one person injured and caused water and electrical issues at several campsites.

Park staff is working to restore power and electricity at the affected sites but all other areas of the park are operating as usual Tuesday. Guests at the park should use caution and watch for trees on trails.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content