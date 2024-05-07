The Pine Creek girls soccer team advances in the Class 5A playoffs
The Pine Creek girls soccer team beat Fort Collins on Tuesday night 3-2 to advance to the next round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Eagles will play Broomfield on Friday.
