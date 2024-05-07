Nearly 1,000 drivers ticketed across Colorado during 2-week Click-It-or-Ticket enforcement

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and 56 other law enforcement agencies partnered for the first Click-It-or-Ticket enforcement campaign of 2024 from April 1- 14.

According to CDOT, seatbelt use is on the rise statewide, but a total of 943 drivers were cited during this enforcement period. This included 26 drivers who had improperly restrained children in their vehicles.

According to CDOT, the law enforcement agencies that issued the most citations were the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (149), Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (77), and Loveland Police Department (71).

CDOT said Colorado’s seat belt use rate has improved in the last few years and is up nearly 2 percent from 2022. According to the 2023 Colorado Statewide Seat Belt Survey, 88.6 percent of Coloradans buckle up, which is the highest use rate ever observed in the state. The national average seat belt use rate is 92%.

Fines for not using your seat belt in Colorado start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82, according to CDOT.

The next enforcement campaign begins May 13 and runs through June 2.

For more information, visit codot.gov/safety/seat belts.