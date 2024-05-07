Skip to Content
Federal judge indefinitely postpones Trump classified documents trial

today at 3:05 PM
Published 3:24 PM

By Katelyn Polantz, Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Judge Aileen Cannon has indefinitely postponed former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial in Florida, citing significant issues around classified evidence that would need to be worked out before the federal criminal case goes to a jury.

In an order Tuesday, Cannon cancelled the May trial date and did not set a new date.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

