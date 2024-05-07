Federal judge indefinitely postpones Trump classified documents trial

By Katelyn Polantz, Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Judge Aileen Cannon has indefinitely postponed former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial in Florida, citing significant issues around classified evidence that would need to be worked out before the federal criminal case goes to a jury.

In an order Tuesday, Cannon cancelled the May trial date and did not set a new date.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

