EU Council adopts a plan worth 6 billion euros for Western Balkans to speed up enlargement process

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU countries have approved a plan worth 6 billion euros ($6.45 billion) to support Western Balkan states aimed at accelerating reforms and economic growth in the region, as they seek future membership in the bloc. The Council of the European Union on Tuesday said the plan, which covers the period from 2024 to 2027, is expected to provide up to 2 billion euros in grants ($2.15 billion) and 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in loans. The region’s six countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are at different stages in their applications for membership, but residents have been frustrated with the slow pace of the process. Croatia was the last EU member country to be accepted in 2013.

