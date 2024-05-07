Broncos great Karl Mecklenburg to speak at ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Defensive standout Karl Mecklenburg, a member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, will be the featured speaker at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame’s 2024 Spring Sports Fundraiser on May 16 in Colorado Springs.

Mecklenburg played for the Broncos from 1983-1994. He played in three Super Bowls and ended his career with 79 quarterback sacks. He was also selected to six Pro Bowls.

The evening will include a live auction, dinner, dessert, and cocktails. This annual fundraiser for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame features a legend from a different sport and partners the sport of rodeo with another traditional sports figure.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on May 16

Tickets for the event and more information are available at prorodeohalloffame.com.