5 workers dead, 49 still missing after a building under construction collapsed in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Rescue teams have worked through the night searching for dozens of construction workers buried for more than 12 hours under the rubble of concrete after a multi-story apartment complex that was being built collapsed in a South African coastal city. Authorities said early Tuesday that the death toll had risen to five and 49 workers remain buried in the mangled wreckage. They said 21 workers had been pulled from the rubble, with at least 11 of them suffering severe injuries. The building collapse happened Monday in the city of George, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Cape Town on South Africa’s south coast.

