Victim of April auto/pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs identified as 25-year-old woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On the night of April 20, 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an auto/pedestrian crash in the area of S. Circle Dr. and Winnepeg Dr.

Emergency personnel were providing medical treatment to the pedestrian when officers arrived, but the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries after being transported to the hospital.

According to CSPD, the pedestrian has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 25-year-old Aaliyah Marie Tipton. Her death was the 17th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2024.

There is no word at this on where the investigation into the crash stands.