Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert misses Game 2 in Denver after flying home for birth of his son

DENVER (AP) — Center Rudy Gobert missed Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night after flying home to Minneapolis for the birth of his son. Gobert played a key role in Minnesota’s 106-99 win in Game 1 but returned home on Sunday. Any thought of getting him back to Denver in time for tipoff was scuttled by high winds that disrupted air travel in Colorado.

