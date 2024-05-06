Skip to Content
Power outages impacting thousands of residents throughout Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Utilities
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Power outages are impacting thousands of people throughout Colorado Springs due to high winds. The impacting area spans from Stratmoor to the Blodgett open space near the Air Force Academy.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outages started around five this morning, May 6, and are expected to be resolved by 11:00 a.m. depending on what area you are in.

For more information on the impacted outage areas, click here.

