Local non-profit robbed days before their biggest fundraising event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A southern Colorado non-profit is out thousands of dollars after thieves ransacked their building.

Employees at 'Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado' came into the office Monday and found the damage.

Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado is an organization that helps young people understand the core principles of finance and entrepreneurship. Now, their office space is completely disheveled and it couldn't have come at a worse time.

Someone stole most of their auction prizes just days before the organization's biggest annual fundraising event. The proceeds from the auction go towards supporting students.

CEO Anji Roe Wood said they believe the thieves pried open their office door and stole items worth about $10,000.

"We're heartbroken over the fact that someone would do this to not just our office, but to the students we serve and the community we serve," Wood said.

Colorado Springs police said they are actively investigating the robbery. If you have any information on this situation, you are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.