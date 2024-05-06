In sickness and health: Wilkes County couple gets married at hospital before bride’s surgery

By Kara Peters

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A Wilkes County couple has a wedding story they will never forget.

It wasn’t the venue or setup they had in mind, but for Aidan and Megan Nault, their wedding day was so much sweeter than they expected.

Just days before their set wedding date of May 4, Megan began experiencing sharp pains on the side of her stomach. After it intensified, she decided to go to the doctor Friday, the same day as her wedding rehearsal.

“They were going to have to perform a surgery, they called in an on-call OBGYN, she looked at it and seen where one of my ovaries was completely covered by masses and cysts.” Megan said.

Megan told Aidan the news over the phone, and with their wedding plans on the line, a quick change of plans.

“I said ‘I want to get married to you tonight,'” Megan said. “And the doctors were in the room and I said, ‘Can we make this happen’? I know my wedding is canceled tomorrow we have to cancel everything, but can we please get married tonight before the surgery.”

So they did. With both chapels at Wilkes Regional Medical Center under renovation, friends and family quickly moved the wedding to the hospital’s boardroom.

“That pushed me to be able to walk down even hunched over; I was just so in love and just wanted to get married. Like I want to wake up out of the surgery married. I just do.”

“I think that gave her comfort. Knowing that whatever needs to be done. Our love, just everyone around us, was going to make that happen.”

Now back home and Megan healing from their whirlwind of a wedding, the Naults have a message for the community.

“When you really love someone, both people in the relationship are not selfish at all,” Aidan said. “They will do anything to help each other.”

Due to the emergency surgery, the Naults had to postpone their honeymoon to Chattanooga but they hope to go once Megan has fully healed.

They also plan to have another ceremony in the near future, where Megan can wear her wedding gown.

