House Republicans are ready to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over Biden audio

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are moving forward with holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. Republicans are preparing to act on the contempt charges next week because the Justice Department refuses to turn over the audio of a special counsel interview with President Joe Biden. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss it. Contempt charges would have to pass the House before a referral would be sent to the Justice Department. Should the House hold Garland in contempt, it is unlikely that the Justice Department — which Garland oversees — would prosecute him.

