A week-long closure for new construction work kicks off today on Pikes Peak Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews completed underground work along South Academy Boulevard thus opening the area up to drivers ahead of schedule.

Airport road has reopened at South Academy Boulevard. East of South Academy Boulevard a full closure begins today, May 6, at Pikes Peak Avenue. New construction work is causing the closing of Pikes Peak Avenue until next Monday - May 13th. Both the east and westbound lanes will be closed along South Academy as crews complete improvements to the intersection.

Drivers can use Bijou Street, Murray Boulevard, or Airport Road as an alternative route. Business access will remain open throughout the closure. The South Academy Boulevard Improvements project team says this is all so crews can complete improvements and open the intersection fully.

They are advising drivers to take it slow in the area and expect delays for the next week.