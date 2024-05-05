Sports Extra: Trey Gregory-Alford

Trey Gregory-Alford is the best pitcher in Colorado. The Coronado senior is committed to play baseball at Virginia, but may be drafted right out of high school.

Gregory-Alford is a must-see player. Major league scouts line up to see any game in which he pitches.

At the age of 18, Gregory-Alford can already reach 101mph with his fastball. That's the kind of velocity that makes major league front offices salivate.

He played for Team USA in the U-18 Baseball World Cup, and didn't allow a run. That performance came against the nation's best players.

Where he goes in the draft, assuming he's drafted, is anyone's guess. But he's already proven that he is a rare talent that can thrive at the next level.