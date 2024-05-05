Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Cinco de Mayo celebration continues for 54th year

KRDO
By
Published 8:36 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cinco de Mayo began as a way to commemorate an important battle in Mexico's history.

RELATED: Atrevida Beer Company hosts Cinco de Mayo party in Colorado Springs

Organizers at the event said it has grown into a way to celebrate Mexican heritage, culture, and pride.

"We tried to showcase the beauty of our culture with the cars, with the entertainment, with everything," said Denise Torrez, president of the nonprofit, 'El Movimiento Sigue'.

In Pueblo Sunday, the Cinco de Mayo celebration continued on for the 54th straight year. The event was held at Bessemer Park and featured live music, games, and yummy food. The entertainment included, Mariachi de Pueblo, Talento Nuevo Band, Chela Lujan and Matrina Ortega Vega singing to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Grupo Folklorico Dancers, Prophesizer Rapper Martin Solano, T-Roze and Amber Dawn tribute to Selina and oldies.

The event was spearheaded by the non-profit 'El Movimiento Sigue'. It's an organization that focuses on activism in the steel city.

"We also want to educate our people. So we do a day of education. We kind of consider Cinco de Mayo day of education," said Torrez.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
local news
Pueblo

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content