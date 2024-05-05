Pueblo Cinco de Mayo celebration continues for 54th year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cinco de Mayo began as a way to commemorate an important battle in Mexico's history.

Organizers at the event said it has grown into a way to celebrate Mexican heritage, culture, and pride.

"We tried to showcase the beauty of our culture with the cars, with the entertainment, with everything," said Denise Torrez, president of the nonprofit, 'El Movimiento Sigue'.

In Pueblo Sunday, the Cinco de Mayo celebration continued on for the 54th straight year. The event was held at Bessemer Park and featured live music, games, and yummy food. The entertainment included, Mariachi de Pueblo, Talento Nuevo Band, Chela Lujan and Matrina Ortega Vega singing to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Grupo Folklorico Dancers, Prophesizer Rapper Martin Solano, T-Roze and Amber Dawn tribute to Selina and oldies.

The event was spearheaded by the non-profit 'El Movimiento Sigue'. It's an organization that focuses on activism in the steel city.

"We also want to educate our people. So we do a day of education. We kind of consider Cinco de Mayo day of education," said Torrez.