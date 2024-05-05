Atrevida Beer Company hosts Cinco de Mayo party in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the most vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebrations took place at the Atrevida Beer Company in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

The holiday has a special meaning for the Atrevida owners, Richard and Jess Fierro, who opened their business six years ago. This year, they are teaming up with the Latina Equity Fund to give back to the community.

"A portion of our proceeds will go back to that organization, which advocates for not only Latina women, but women in general, as a whole. It also offers resources, educational forums, and it's just a really great thing to be participating in," Jess Fierro said.

If the name Richard Fierro sounds familiar, it's because he is one of two men credited with stopping the Club Q shooter in a Colorado Springs mass shooting in November, 2022. Fierro says the celebration at his business on Cinco de Mayo is extra special because it symbolizes how much he, and his family, have overcome in recent years.