Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs shooting sends 1 person to the hospital, multiple cars and building hit

MGN
By
Published 7:41 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are still searching for the suspect responsible for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 1200 block of Sandalwood Drive.

Officers found one person who was shot and describe that person's wounds as serious, but not life-threatening.

Police found several shell casings in the area and say multiple vehicles and one building was struck by the gunfire.

CSPD says the shooting doesn't appear to be a random act of violence. However, a suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is on-going. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content