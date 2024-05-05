Colorado Springs shooting sends 1 person to the hospital, multiple cars and building hit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are still searching for the suspect responsible for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 1200 block of Sandalwood Drive.

Officers found one person who was shot and describe that person's wounds as serious, but not life-threatening.

Police found several shell casings in the area and say multiple vehicles and one building was struck by the gunfire.

CSPD says the shooting doesn't appear to be a random act of violence. However, a suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is on-going.