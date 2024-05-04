Urgent search for 3 children believed to be in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is asking the public for help in locating three missing children.

Zarayah, Aundrea, and Noah Arguello are believed to have been last seen in the 1600 block of Jennifer Street in Brighton, CO, according to the CBI.

They say the children are believed to be with their non-custodial parent and law enforcement is concerned for their safety.

The suspect and non-custodial parent is identified as Justena Tomasino, a white 30-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes, around 5'00" and 135 pounds.

Justena Tomasino

Credit: CBI

The CBI believes they are in the Colorado Springs area and may be traveling eastbound.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue 2017 Audi A4 with the Colorado license plate: DDYF35.

Anyone who sees them or has information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Brighton Police Department at (303) 655-2300.