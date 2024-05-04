Escaped zebra captured near Seattle after gallivanting around Cascade mountain foothills for days

SEATTLE (AP) — A zebra that has been hoofing through the foothills of western Washington for days was recaptured Friday evening nearly a week after she escaped with three other zebras from a trailer near Seattle. Regional Animal Services of King County wrote on its website that local residents and animal control officers corralled the zebra named “Shug” in the community of Riverbend, about 30 miles east of Seattle. Officials say the mare seems to be in good condition despite her unusual adventure. The animal services agency says Shug will now be transported to a petting zoo in southwestern Montana. That’s where she was originally headed before the escape.

